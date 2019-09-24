Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,791,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,860,709 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $294,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,765,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

