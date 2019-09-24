Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,247 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 2.26% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $204,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,837,000 after acquiring an additional 123,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 567.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. 74,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,655. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,884. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

