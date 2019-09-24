Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,490,174 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $177,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,293,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,558,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,909,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,997,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,154,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,747 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. 2,445,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $652,680 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.