Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 242,775 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 242,775 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $187,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 161,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of VF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen increased their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In related news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. 1,675,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,937. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

