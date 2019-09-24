Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 324,132 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,132 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for 0.9% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of ACI Worldwide worth $382,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

