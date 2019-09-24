Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 42,060 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,060 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $141,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $442,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after buying an additional 2,337,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after buying an additional 1,919,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,086,000 after buying an additional 1,724,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 130.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,734,000 after buying an additional 472,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. 1,619,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average is $177.85.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,360 shares in the company, valued at $19,279,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.