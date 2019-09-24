Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 534,823 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 534,823 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $236,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $225.00. 473,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,037. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.