Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Down 7.2%

Webis Holdings Plc (LON:WEB) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.02), 118,625 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 226,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.51.

About Webis (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

