Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,989 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 150,278.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 630,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 629,666 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 130,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

KRG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

