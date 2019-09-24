Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 296,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of SRC Energy worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SRC Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 331,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in SRC Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in SRC Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 295,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period.

SRCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of SRC Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 138,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,209. SRC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

