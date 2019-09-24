Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock worth $4,669,870. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

