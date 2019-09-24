Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

CSX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.58. 380,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.