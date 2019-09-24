Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $753,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Markel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,083,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.91, for a total value of $298,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,852,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,658,959 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $1,188.20. 1,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,215.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,075.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

