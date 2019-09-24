Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in ASML by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ASML by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,960,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $246.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $252.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

