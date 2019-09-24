Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1,151.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,445,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,644,000 after purchasing an additional 276,401 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 311,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,273,000 after purchasing an additional 64,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,829,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 53,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,355,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. 86,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

