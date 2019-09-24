Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $422,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4,030.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,214,000 after purchasing an additional 710,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,427,000 after purchasing an additional 566,287 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.41. 1,848,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $95.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

