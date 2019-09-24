Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 4.0% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Shopify worth $233,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 240.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $356,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $17.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,262,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,092. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $409.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Shopify from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shopify from $295.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.88.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

