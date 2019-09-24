Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,519,090 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Square worth $51,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 130.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 78.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 38.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Square by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. 19,487,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,875.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

