Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 299,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,696,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,698,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,288,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 153,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 137,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $2,794,304.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,795,982 shares of company stock worth $34,168,316.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. 975,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.87 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.03.

