William Hill (LON:WMH) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMH. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on William Hill in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 230 ($3.01).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 184.55 ($2.41) on Friday. William Hill has a 52 week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.70 ($3.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.19.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts anticipate that William Hill will post 1639.0000006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.66 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

