Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1,233.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. UBS Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

WLTW stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.24. 282,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $200.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

