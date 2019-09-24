WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund Plans — Dividend of $1.12 (NYSEARCA:AXJL)

WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 1.115 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579. WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40.

About WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund

WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Total Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend-paying companies incorporated in the Pacific region, excluding Japan.

