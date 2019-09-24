WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:WBAL)

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBAL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520. WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.