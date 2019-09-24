WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:USFR)

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA USFR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 640,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,971. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

