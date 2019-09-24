WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) Declares $0.41 — Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ EMCG traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

See Also: What are CEFs?



