WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.15.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. 12,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,270. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

