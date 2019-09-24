WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EUMF) Plans $0.19 — Dividend

WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EUMF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91. WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.