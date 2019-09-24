WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Announces — Dividend of $0.49

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

DIM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $66.72.

About WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

