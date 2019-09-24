WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Announces — Dividend of $0.21

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DHS traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. 43,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,746. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

