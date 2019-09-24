WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Declares — Dividend of $0.13

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1285 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

AGGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 164,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,796. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $52.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

