Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 45,395 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,395 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.02. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $358.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

