Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 549,056 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,199,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 549,056 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $44,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 183,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 149,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 307,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

