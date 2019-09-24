Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 886,224 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,224 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $39,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 6,433,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,402. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In other news, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,570,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

