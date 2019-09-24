Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $25.73 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Nasdaq worth $25,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,302. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

