Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $50.36 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $50,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,955. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

