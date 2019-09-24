Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 158,731 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $61,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

