WPP Aunz (ASX:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.57. WPP Aunz shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 247,540 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

WPP Aunz Company Profile

WPP AUNZ Limited, formerly STW Communications Group Limited, is an Australia-based company engaged in advertising and diversified communications operations. The Company provides advertising and communications services for clients through various channels, including television, radio, print, outdoor and electronic forms.

