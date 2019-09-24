Wynnefield Capital Inc. Sells 428,880 Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,880 shares during the quarter. Clarus comprises 0.9% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Clarus worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Clarus by 6,271.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 25.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,157. Clarus Corp has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $353.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.