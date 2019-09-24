Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XENE. BidaskClub lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $9.23 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $70,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,972.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $47,243.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,722.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $117,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

