XRP Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, FCoin, Altcoin Trader and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $11.27 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00197226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01110148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00020635 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00085476 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00020318 BTC.

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,343,356 coins and its circulating supply is 43,080,011,224 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

