Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.20

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.20 and traded as high as $32.61. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.