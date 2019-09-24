Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xylem has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Xylem news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,622.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $194,575.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,025.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,344 shares of company stock worth $1,705,095 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10,814.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after acquiring an additional 557,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $33,456,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 93.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.