YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.68.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $977.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

