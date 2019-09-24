Yaupon Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Yaupon Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,871 shares during the quarter. Cactus comprises 0.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Cactus worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cactus by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 141,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $1,383,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cactus by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 292,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. 17,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,855. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus Inc has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

