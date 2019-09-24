Yiheng Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yiheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,000. Yunji makes up about 0.7% of Yiheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yunji in the second quarter worth $82,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the second quarter worth $22,374,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the second quarter worth $396,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yunji from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yunji in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yunji in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.70 target price for the company.

Shares of Yunji stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 99,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20. Yunji Inc has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

