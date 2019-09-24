Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2,836.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Yum China worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Yum China by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

YUMC traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. 61,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,454. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

