Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Brookdale Senior Living’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.57. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 54.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,384,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after buying an additional 4,022,079 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 49.1% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after buying an additional 1,867,595 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 13.6% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $7,526,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

