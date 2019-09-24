Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. Capstone Turbine reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.59%.

CPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,548. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 274,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Capstone Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

