Zacks: Analysts Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report $13.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.02 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.25 million to $56.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.66 million, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $134.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXRX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Gabelli upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sam L. Barker purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,510.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 289,749 shares of company stock worth $618,230. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.20. 1,353,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,887. The company has a market capitalization of $378.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

