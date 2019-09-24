Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce $277.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.50 million and the lowest is $271.60 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $238.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 668,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.